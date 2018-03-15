Privacy Policy

Thank you for visiting Indianexpress.com, the website of The Indian Express Group. We respect your privacy and consider it an important element of our business. Our privacy policy is straightforward: We do not collect personal information about you when you visit our website(s) unless you volunteer to provide that information to us. This is broadly how we handle the information we gather.

Information Collected and Stored Automatically

If you visit our website(s) just to browse, read pages or download information, but do not register for any of our services, we gather and store certain information about your visit automatically. This information cannot and does not identify you personally.

The kind of information that is gathered automatically include the type of browser you are using (e.g. Netscape, Internet Explorer), the type of Operating System you are using (e.g. Windows ’98 or Mac OS) and the domain name of your Internet Service Provider (e.g. America Online, Satyam Online, Mantra Online, VSNL), the date and time of your visit and the pages you visit. We sometimes use this non-personally identifiable information to improve our website(s) design, content and primarily to give you a better browsing experience.

Personal Information Collected

We collect personal information from you only if you provide it voluntarily. The type of personally identifiable information that may be collected by us include name, address, e-mail address and information about your interests in and use of various services. For example, you might submit your name and e-mail address to subscribe to our newsletters or to take part in our discussion forum or to send us your feedback. You might also enter another person’s e-mail address and name and yours when you use our ‘Mail This Story’ feature. The information you provide is not given or sold to any private organisations or private persons.

Collection of Information by Third-Party Sites and Sponsors

Our website(s) sometimes contain links to other websites whose privacy policies may be different to ours. Visitors should consult the other sites’ privacy notices as we have no control over information that is submitted to, or collected by, these third parties.

We also use a reputable third party to serve the advertisements that you see on our pages. In the course of serving advertisements, our third-party advertiser may place or recognise a unique “cookie” on your browser and may use information (not including your name, address, e-mail address) about your visits to this and other websites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.

Opting out

If a user opts out using the Ads Settings, the unique DoubleClick cookie ID on the user’s browser is overwritten with the phrase “OPT_OUT”. Because there is no longer a unique cookie ID, the opt-out cookie can’t be associated with a particular browser.

Links to Other Sites

Our website(s) has links to other website(s) in the World Wide Web. The privacy policies of these website(s) is not under our control. Once you leave our servers, use of any information you provide is governed by the privacy policy of the operator of the site you are visiting. It is advisable to read their privacy policies for further information.

QUESTIONS/ GRIEVANCE REDRESSAL

Redressal Mechanism: Any complaints, abuse or concerns with regards to the processing of information provided by you or breach of these terms shall be immediately informed to the designated Grievance Officer as mentioned below via in writing or through email signed with the electronic signature to grievanceofficer@expressindia.com

Ms. Monika Bansal

Grievance Officer, (indianexpress.com)

Express Building,

B1/B, Sector 10

Ph: +91-120-665 1500

We request you to please provide the following information in your complaint:

1. Full name along with postal residential address, email id and cell number

2. Title & date/ link of news report, article or content which is the subject matter of the complaint including identification of information provided by you.

3. Clear Statement as to whether the information is personal or sensitive personal information

4. Specify what supporting documents if any are relied upon and attached

5. A declaration that whatever information and/or documents are submitted with the complaint are true, complete and current in all respects and nothing therein is false.

6. A statement, under penalty of perjury, that the information in the notice is accurate, and that the information being complained about belongs to you.

7. You may also contact us in case you have any questions/ suggestions about the Privacy Policy using the contact information mentioned above.

The company shall not be responsible for any communication, if addressed, to any non designated person in this regard.

Please note that complaint must be from someone personally and directly affected by the matter which forms the subject matter of the complaint. It must not be vexatious, trivial or argumentative.