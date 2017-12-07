3 / 15

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan waves to a group of workers at the airport in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, December 7, prior to his departure on a two-day official visit to Greece. Erdogan accused Trump of throwing the Middle East into a "ring of fire" by declaring the divided holy city of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.The Turkish leader said, addressing Trump: "It's not possible to understand what you are trying to get out of it.".(Kayhan Ozer/Pool via AP)