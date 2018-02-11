1 / 7

The wreckage of a AN-148 plane is seen in Stepanovskoye village, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Domodedovo airport, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. Russia's Emergencies Ministry says a passenger plane has crashed near Moscow and fragments of it have been found. "Sixty-five passengers and six crew members were on board, and all of them died," Russia's office of transport investigations said in a statement.Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his condolences to the kin of those who lost their lives in the crash. (Source: Life.ru via AP)