Stroll by lake side, boat ride, discussion over tea: Modi-Xi bonhomie on full display
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Best of Express
- China, India agree to maintain border peace as PM Narendra Modi wraps up informal summit
- Dalmia Bharat group adopts Red Fort: Cong accuses Modi govt of 'leasing out' iconic monument to private entity
- No free rice from govt if villages are littered, not free from open defecation: Puducherry Lt Guv
- Cong targets Piyush Goyal over business dealings again, seeks his removal; BJP rubbishes claims
- Govt proposes amendment of POCSO Act to make it gender-neutral
- EntertainmentAvengers Infinity War box office collection day 1: Marvel film earns a whopping Rs 31.3 crore
- EntertainmentExpresso with Ajay Devgn: You need to believe in yourself and not cheat yourself
- EntertainmentSonam Kapoor to get married soon? Decorations and celebrities at her residence spark rumours again
- EntertainmentAvengers Infinity War: 5 burning questions
- SportsIPL Live: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
- SportsAsia Championships: HS Prannoy, Saina go down in semis
- SportsDeception lies at the heart of Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s art
- TechnologyOnePlus 6 set for May 16 global launch: The top six features we know
- TechnologyNokia X6 live images leaked ahead of launch, reveal iPhone-X like notch on the front
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy S9 dominates India's premium segment, Apple and Google decline in Q1