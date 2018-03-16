1 / 13

Emergency personnel responds to a collapsed pedestrian bridge connecting Florida International University on Thursday, March 15, 2018 in the Miami area. The brand-new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway crushing at least five vehicles. Florida’s Governor, Rick Scott in a tweet said that he spoke with the Miami-Dade County Police Chief and will constantly monitor the situation. He also confirmed that he has left for the university and the local law enforcement along with the university officials will brief him about the incident. (Roberto Koltun/The Miami Herald via AP)

