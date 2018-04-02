1 / 14

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, were among the hundreds in Pyongyang on Sunday watching South Korean K-pop singers perform in the North for the first time in more than a decade as tensions between the old rivals thaw. It was the first time a North Korean leader had attended a South Korean performance in the North’s capital. Kim was seen clapping in tune to some of the songs and took photographs with the performers after the show. Seen here is Jong Un and his wife during the concert under the title "Spring is Coming" at the East Pyongyang Grand Theatre on April 1 in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang April 2, 2018. (KCNA/via Reuters)

