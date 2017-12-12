1 / 18

Law enforcement officials work following an explosion near New York's Times Square on Monday, December 11, 2017, in New York. Police said a man with a pipe bomb strapped to him set off the crude device in an underground passageway under 42nd Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues. The explosion triggered a massive emergency response by police and firefighters both above and below ground, tangling subway and bus service at the nearby Port Authority bus terminal. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted that President Donald Trump had been briefed on the explosion. (AP)