Several passengers are feared dead after a US-Bangla Biman aircraft, carrying 67 passengers and four crew, crashed at Tribhuvan International airport in Nepal’s Kathmandu on Monday. Airport security sources said while several passengers were rescued in ‘critical condition’, there were many bodies lying in a charred condition. “We cannot give the exact number of casualty as we are still finding out all details. At the moment, our priority is to rush the victims to the hospitals,” a source said. (Photo: Reuters) READ: http://bit.ly/2p7tHBH