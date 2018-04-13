6 / 10

This image, titled "Boko Haram Strapped Suicide Bombs to Them. Somehow These Teenage Girls Survived" by Adam Ferguson for The New York Times, which was awarded first prize in the People stories category, shows Falmata, aged 15, as part of portraits of girls kidnapped by Boko Haram militants in September last year, taken in Maiduguri in Nigeria. The girls were strapped with explosives, and ordered to blow themselves up in crowded areas, but managed to escape and find help instead of detonating the bombs. (AP)