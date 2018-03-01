This Florida church celebrates guns in blessing ceremony
Published on March 1, 2018 9:33 am
Hundreds of couples toting AR-15 rifles packed a Unification church in Pennsylvania on Wednesday to have their marriages blessed and their weapons celebrated as "rods of iron" that could have saved lives in a recent Florida school shooting. (Reuters)
Women dressed in white and men in dark suits gripped the guns, which they had been urged to bring unloaded to the church in the rural Pocono Mountains, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Philadelphia. (Reuters)
Many celebrants wore crowns - some made of bullets. (Reuters)
The February 28 marriage blessing ceremony had been planned long before a man with an AR-15 assault-style rifle massacred 17 students and school staff in Parkland, Florida, on February 14, the spokesperson said. (Reuters)
A man with a flower in his rifle joins people with their AR-15-style rifles during the blessing ceremony.
(Reuters)
Wednesday's event, coming on the heels of the high school massacre in Parkland, Florida, which killed 17, rubbed emotions raw. "It's scaring people in the community," one protester told a church member. "Are you aware of that?" (Reuters)
Tim Elder, Unification Sanctuary's director of world missions, said the ceremony was meant to be a blessing of couples, not "inanimate objects," calling the AR-15 a "religious accoutrement." (Reuters)
People participating in the ceremony. (Reuters)
Some church officials dressed in flowing bright pink and white garments to go with their armaments. (Reuters)
A church volunteer checks an AR-15-style rifle while people arrive to attend the blessing ceremony at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. (Reuters)
A woman arrives to attend the blessing ceremony as she carries an AR-15-style rifle in its case at the Sanctuary Church (Reuters)
The church has a worldwide following. (Reuters)
Reverend Hyung Jin "Sean" Moon (L), leader of the church after the death of his father and church founder, the Reverend Sun Myung Moon, blessed the roughly 250 couples at the service, a church spokesperson said. (Reuters)
Moon said in a statement that the staff of the Florida school should have been armed, an option President Donald Trump has said should be explored nationwide and which teacher unions have criticized. Seen here is a church official holding their rifle. (Reuters)
"Each of us is called to use the power of the 'rod of iron' not to arm or oppress as has been done in satanic kingdoms of this world, but to protect God's children," Reverend Hyung Jin Moon said, citing the Book of Revelation in the Bible. (Reuters)
"If the football coach who rushed into the building to defend students from the shooter with his own body had been allowed to carry a firearm, many lives, including his own, could have been saved," Moon's statement added. (Reuters)
People protest outside the church as worshipers attend the blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles at the Sanctuary Church (Reuters)
People with their AR-15-style rifles at the blessing ceremony (Reuters)