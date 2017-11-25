8 / 9

Diaa Rashwan briefs the press on the militant attack on the mosque which targeted a mosque frequented by Sufis, members of a mystic movement within Islam, in the north Sinai town of Bir al-Abd. Islamic militants, including the local affiliate of the Islamic State group, consider Sufis heretics because of their less literal interpretations of the faith. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

READ Egypt attack: At least 235 killed, over 100 injured as militants strike North Sinai mosque