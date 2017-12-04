12 / 14

The moon rises over the CN Tower and skyline in Toronto, Ontario, Saturday, December 2, 2017. A supermoon is a full moon or a new moon that approximately coincides with the closest distance that the moon reaches to Earth in its elliptic orbit, resulting in a larger-than-usual apparent size of the lunar disk as seen from Earth. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)

