Teresa Drenick stands in her sister's home damaged after heavy rains off Glen Oaks Lane, while Sean Bornwell retrieves some of her sister's personal belongings on January 10 in Montecito, California. Drenick's sister has been missing since early Tuesday morning. Flash floods there on Tuesday swept immense amounts of mud, water and debris down from foothills that were stripped of brush by the recent Thomas wildfire. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP)