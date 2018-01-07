1 / 10

The United States East Coast and Midwest are battling record-breaking low temperatures with temperatures fall below -42 degrees Celsius at some parts. Due to the winter storm, till now, at least 18 people have lost their lives, including four in traffic accidents in North Carolina and three in Texas. In photo: Gusty wind picks up snow accumulated on the ground as Jesse Sherwood of Jersey City jogs at Liberty State Park on Saturday. (AP Photo)



