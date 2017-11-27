1 / 25

Indonesia has raised the alert for Bali’s Mount Agung volcano to the highest level of four on Monday and asked residents to immediately evacuate areas near the summit, warning of the “imminent” risk of a larger eruption. Flights were diverted from the island’s airport following the warning and the presence of volcanic ash from the erupting Agung. Seen here is Mount Agung volcano as it erupts for a second time in less than a week as seen from the coastal town of Amed, on November 25, 2017. (Reuters)

Read full report: Bali volcano eruption LIVE UPDATES: Indonesia raises alert level to highest stage, airport closed leaving thousands stranded