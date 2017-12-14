1 / 28

In a political blow to US President Donald Trump, 63-year-old Democrat Doug Jones became the first Alabama Democrat elected to the US Senate in 25 years. He defeated former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice Republican Roy Moore, 70, who was endorsed by Trump despite facing sexual misconduct allegations towards teenagers. In essence, Democrat Jones’ victory will narrow down the small Republican majority over Democrats in the Senate to 51-49. No Democrat has won an Alabama Senate seat since 1992. (AP Photo)