In a bid to attract more tourists to Egypt, the tourism officials have lined up eminent personalities and celebrities around the world. And their plan worked marvellously when the world's tallest man and shortest woman posed in front of the might pyramid in the African nation. Sultan Kosen from Turkey and Jyoti Amge from India -- both Guinness Record holders posed for cameras against the backdrop of Giza Pyramids in Cairo. Their photos at the historic site have created a huge buzz online being shared by thousands, across social media sites. And no, the stunning images are not photoshopped, in case you were wondering. Click through to check out their viral photos. (Source: AP)