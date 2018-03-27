1 / 10

Theatre is a reflection of society. The plight, sorrow, helplessness exhibited by the actors on stage sometimes ends up closely mirroring our life. In order to emphasise its importance, every year on March 27, World Theatre Day is celebrated. Initiated in 1961 by the International Theatre Institute (ITI), the day is annually celebrated by ITI Centres and the international theatre community - several national and international theatre events are organised. On this special occasion, we bring to you quotes from some celebrated playwrights. (Designed by Nidhi Sharma/The Indian Express)