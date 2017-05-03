World Press Freedom Day: UN releases 15 cartoons that sum up challenges every journalist faces

The press is meant to operate as the main source of all information and opinion by the people, of the people and for the common people. Independent and unbiased, the press helps bring the opinion of the common people - untainted and impartial - to the fore, and keeps a check on people with power. In a democracy, the importance of press is huge, as it represents democracy's basic principle - the freedom of speech. Every year, May 3 celebrates the fundamental principles of press freedom, and pays a homage to all those journalists who lost their lives while trying to gather stories to the world. World Press Freedom Day was declared by the UN General Assembly in 1993 following a recommendation adopted at the twenty-sixth session of UNESCO's General Conference in 1991.



To mark this landmark day, UNESCO and Cartooning for Peace, an international organization founded by Kofi Annan, 2001 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and former United Nations Secretary-General, and editorial cartoonist Plantu, have curated a selection of press cartoons.





Designed by a bunch of talented cartoonists from all over the world,they have used humour and jest to speak about the many challenges that the press is presently being subjected to. (Source: Cartoons For Freedom Of Expression)

The cartoons assume great importance in today's world as the freedom to voice one's opinion is being acutely challenged.

These cartoons remind you of the importance of freedom of speech.

While the government and those in power keep on harping on the importance of freedom of speech, data shows that lawmakers and law-enforcers are often the one who perpetrate violence on journalists.

Stifling the voice of press would inevitably lead to a complete collapse of democracy.

Journalists cannot be at the beck and call of those in power.

The pen will always be mightier than a sword for journalists.

Everyday we come across news of attacks on journalists.

Studies reveal that journalists who venture out into the field to investigate any story or try to report on illegal construction, police brutality, medical negligence,are often under attack.

Journalists must be given the space to write what they feel should be told.

One cannot clip the wings of press, as that will lead to complete dictatorship.

Those who are in power almost always exercise their authority over press, and try to encroach on their freedom.

For a democracy to exist and flourish, it is imperative for press to thrive.

The triumph of the pen symbolise the ultimate victory of a journalist.