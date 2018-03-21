1 / 10

Every year, in order to celebrate poetic expression and the linguistic diversity, World Poetry Day is celebrated on March 21. The day was adopted in 1999 during UNESCO’s 30th session held in Paris. Apart from celebrating the diversity, one of the main objectives of the day is to offer endangered languages an opportunity to be heard and read within communities.The day also seeks to reprise the age-old tradition of poetry recitals, mark a confluence between poetry and other creative fields like theatre, music and dance and also promote teaching poetry. On this day, we bring to you some of the most dazzling and heartbreaking lines from poems. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)