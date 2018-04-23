1 / 10

Words fall short when one asks a bookworm to describe the importance of books in her/his life. They are a world in itself, capable of nourishing, replenishing and overwhelming. You could get lost in a world of books to never ever return as the same person. There is much to thank authors and poets for and World Book Day, celebrated on April 23, serves as the perfect occasion for this. Also known as World Book And Copyright Day, it is organised by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) since 1995. On this day we bring to you quotes that highlight the importance of books. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)