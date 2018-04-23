World Book Day: 10 quotes on why books are man’s best friends
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Best of Express
- AFSPA removed from Meghalaya, eight police stations in Arunachal Pradesh
- Rahul vows to protect Dalits, Amit Shah dubs his speech as 'hatred for India'
- North East IndiaAnother father laments: 'Allah, if you love me, allow her to speak.'
- Forgiven Jessica Lal’s killer, won’t object to Manu Sharma’s release from jail, says sister Sabrina
- West Bengal panchayat polls: One killed in clash between BJP, TMC workers in Birbhum
- EntertainmentOmerta new trailer: Rajkummar Rao is spine-chilling as Omar Saeed Shaikh
- EntertainmentWhen Steven Spielberg was accused of plagiarising Satyajit Ray's The Alien into ET
- EntertainmentRoad to Avengers Infinity War | The best and worst of Guardians of the Galaxy
- EntertainmentMahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu receives a glowing review from Jr NTR
- SportsGowtham, Archer fashion great escape for RR
- SportsChennai Super Kings survive Williamsonrisers
- SportsAsian Games: Bell rings for round two
- TechnologyAsus Zenfone Max Pro M1 first impressions: Can it beat Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro?
- TechnologyOnePlus to give 6,000 tickets for Avengers: Infinity War ahead of OnePlus 6 launch
- TechnologyBest smartphones that you can buy under Rs 7000 (April 2018)
- LifestyleCancer Road Tripping: Conquering the demons when you've just been told you have breast cancer