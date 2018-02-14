1 / 24

Winter Olympic Games 2018 started on February 9 and will go on till February 28 at PyeongChang in Korea. While the Games include sportspersons from across the world taking part in activities like luge, ice hockey, curling, alpine skiing, etc., the pictures from the sport of figure skating seem to have garnered the most attention. As pictures from the ongoing Games flood the Internet show the amazing snychronisation and swift movements of the participants in figure skating, the photographers have also, at the same time, frozen the hysterical expressions of the performers while they were captured in the middle of the act. Scroll down to see some of the funniest facial expressions from the Winter Olympic Games that have been immortalised by the camera. (Source: Photo by AP)