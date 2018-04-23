1 / 10

Whether one has read Shakespeare or not, one has to admit that English language owes to a lot to the bard. The playwright who wrote tragedies and comedies with equal flair wrote about kings and dynasties. And yet the stories, written about people we have never met and of a time we did not exist still resonate. Even after more than 400 years of his death, his work continues to startle with their ability to strike a chord. Shakespeare is also one of those few artistes who were born and died on the day, April 23. We bring to you some of his enduring quotes. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)