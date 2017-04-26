What’s your ‘stock image story’? These hilarious captions will keep you LOL-ing

A bank of candid shots, illustrations and photos, stock images come handy when you need an apt photo for your story or ad campaign. But, did you know that every stock image has a story? A Twitter handle, @StockImageStory looks into the backstory - or conveniently creates one - and posts pictures from Stock Images with funny one-liners. "Stock Images are hilarious if you add the right caption!" the Twitter user's bio reads. Check some of the witty ones here.



The nothingness. (Source: @StockImageStory)