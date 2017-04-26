Latest News
What’s your ‘stock image story’? These hilarious captions will keep you LOL-ing

Published on April 26, 2017 4:52 pm
    A bank of candid shots, illustrations and photos, stock images come handy when you need an apt photo for your story or ad campaign. But, did you know that every stock image has a story? A Twitter handle, @StockImageStory looks into the backstory - or conveniently creates one - and posts pictures from Stock Images with funny one-liners. "Stock Images are hilarious if you add the right caption!" the Twitter user's bio reads. Check some of the witty ones here.

    The nothingness. (Source: @StockImageStory)

    Run run run! (Source: @StockImageStory)

    Bad jokes! (Source: @StockImageStory)

    Relationship goals! (Source: @StockImageStory)

    Who are you? What have we done to each other? (Source: @StockImageStory)

    High-ered? (Source: @StockImageStory)

    Is that the wine talking? (Source: @StockImageStory)

    Detention! (Source: @StockImageStory)

    What goes on in the interviewee's mind? (Source: @StockImageStory)

    Dating fails! (Source: @StockImageStory)

    Doubling up the drama! (Source: @StockImageStory)

    Future planning? (Source: @StockImageStory)

    Magical stories! (Source: @StockImageStory)

    What an idea! (Source: @StockImageStory)

    That's how relationships turn out to be? (Source: @StockImageStory)

    Oh so talented! (Source: @StockImageStory)

    Hours or years? (Source: @StockImageStory)

    ROFL! (Source: @StockImageStory)

    Oops, fashion faux pass? (Source: @StockImageStory)

    Wait, what? (Source: @StockImageStory)

