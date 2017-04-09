What’s under the towel? Girl has the BEST response when asked for nudes
With technology and messaging apps sending pictures to your loved ones or sharing them on social media has so easy. And owing to such advancements girls and women around the world receive unsolicited requests more than often. While few opt to stay quite and ignore the sender, there are few who give it back in style, inspiring many others.
And 16 year-old Jacquie Ross certainly had the EPIC response ever. Her friend Michael asked her to show her outfit's picture to which she replied that she wasn't fit at the moment. (Source: shitty-dad/ Tumblr)
She sent a picture of her, plastered with a face-pack to prove that she wasn't quite ready. However, she didnot realise, the picture captured her bare shoulders.
After the first picture, Michael asked what was below. (Source: shitty-dad/ Tumblr)
When Ross honestly said a towel, the young boy went further to ask, "what;s under the towel?"
And what followed next is hilarious. (Source: shitty-dad/ Tumblr)
As the young man from North Carolina, stretched it further and asked for nude photos, Ross maintained her clam and gave a befitting reply.
Check out their conversation here, which has now gone viral. (Source: shitty-dad/ Tumblr)
