Unexplained: These spooky ‘real stories’ will send chills down your spine

Published on March 7, 2017 8:37 pm
    Not everything that occurs in the real world can be explained. There are many inexplicable theories that can leave you horrified. A Twitter handle The Unexplained (@unexplained) brings together such eerie stories from around the world that would leave you with goosebumps. Some could be hearsay, others urban legends, while some others folktales that have just been passed down one generation after the other. Though the Twitter handle takes no responsibility for the authenticity of the stories or the images posted, the handle has become quite popular thanks to the scary stories. Sample a few here. (Source: The Unexplained/Twitter)

    Found in an abandoned church. (Source: The Unexplained/Twitter)

    Really? (Source: The Unexplained/Twitter)

    A drought that recently dried up Jablanica Lake in Bosnia has revealed a forgotten cemetery. (Source: The Unexplained/Twitter)

    The story behind the real Annabelle Doll. (Source: The Unexplained/Twitter)

    A man captured this image in Arizona last week before the 'creature' flew off. Some say it's a demon, others say angel. What do you think? (Source: The Unexplained/Twitter)

    The grave of Hannah Cranna, "The Wicked Witch of Monroe." Two death years are mysteriously engraved. (Source: The Unexplained/Twitter)

    Spine chilling! (Source: The Unexplained/Twitter)

    A paranoid schizophrenic drew one of the visual hallucinations that follows him. He calls it Wither. (Source: The Unexplained/Twitter)

    Eerie! (Source: The Unexplained/Twitter)

