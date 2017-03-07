Unexplained: These spooky ‘real stories’ will send chills down your spine

Not everything that occurs in the real world can be explained. There are many inexplicable theories that can leave you horrified. A Twitter handle The Unexplained (@unexplained) brings together such eerie stories from around the world that would leave you with goosebumps. Some could be hearsay, others urban legends, while some others folktales that have just been passed down one generation after the other. Though the Twitter handle takes no responsibility for the authenticity of the stories or the images posted, the handle has become quite popular thanks to the scary stories. Sample a few here. (Source: The Unexplained/Twitter)