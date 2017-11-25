1 / 18

Most of us feel great after clicking a perfect sunset or an alluring travel destination, but how many of us can make a bunch of pine trees look picturesque? Beautiful locations are bound to look flattering when clicked at the right moment but when a general furniture warehouse gives your photo a million dollar look - your real talent pours out. Here's one such photographer — Jenna Martin — who makes the most boring backdrop look amazing. Teaming up with her model friend Rachelle Kathleen, she made the photos look simply stunning! (Source: Jenna Martin Photography/Facebook/Instagram)