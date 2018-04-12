1 / 10

Ever got confused between a cupcake and a muffin? Well, yes! They are different. We often come across terms that may seem synonymous but actually have a significant difference. Many people get confused or rather don't even realise the difference, and get tangled up in the misinterpretation. Don't worry, we have dug out some commonly mistaken words and explained the difference between them. Scroll down to know what they are.



No, alligators are not the same as crocodiles. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)