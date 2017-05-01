Trying to fight Monday blues? Let these 10 motivational quotes help you

There are only few things in life that are worse than Mondays. If life seems perfect on Friday, and you are tempted to break into a jig or sing a song, on a Sunday night the world seems to come crashing down (again). 'Deadlines' come looming large and so do a host of other things on your to-do list. But there are always one-line pick-me-ups that would put a smile on your face and a spring in your step. We give you 10 of those.



On a Monday morning we are neither Madonna nor Helen Keller. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)