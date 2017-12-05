1 / 29

With just a few days left, it’s time to bid goodbye to the year. As we recollect memories of 2017, photography has been a highlight all throughout. Adding wings to the skill set, aerial shots became a major attraction this year. From helicopters to rooftops and drones, the classic camera movement involves clicking the shot from a high overhead. Capturing the top view of beaches, a large mob, cloudy skies or even a simple landscape has become quite a trend. Here are 29 such aerial photos of the year that will astound you.



Confiscated sharing bicycles of different brands are seen at a parking lot of Huangpu District Vehicle Management Company in Shanghai, China, March 1. (Source: Stringer/Reuters)