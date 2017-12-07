1 / 26

The Time magazine in 2017 chose a bunch of brave women, those who had spoken up against sexual harassment as the Person of the Year. The magazine referred to them as The Silence Breakers who jolted the world with their powerful narratives of sexual assault. The women include Ashley Judd, who was among the first women to accuse Hollywood magnate Harvey Weinstein of sexual harrassment, Adama Iwu and Susan Fowler, who started movements by speaking up on sexual harassment in their companies, Visa and Uber respectively,singer Taylor Swift who testified in court against a DJ who had groped her, Isabel Pascual, a strawberry picker from Mexico and a strategically placed bent arm of a sixth woman. Although the move is being applauded, the number of times women featured as the Woman Of The Year is conspicuously low. In 1972 Charles Lindbergh as the first person to fly a solo, non-stop plane across the Atlantic Ocean from New York to Paris had featured as the Man of the Year of the first time. It was only in 1999 that the title was changed to a gender-neutral Person of the Year, and prior to this only four women were awarded Woman of the Year. Socialite Wallis Simpson featured as the Woman Of The Year in 1936. Later Queen Elizabeth II, Corazon Aquino among others featured on the cover. Here's a look at some of the most iconic covers of the magazine featuring women.