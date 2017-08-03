This Pakistani artist’s photo-series on FORCED MARRIAGES will give you goosebumps

At a time when more and more women are exercising the right of choice when choosing their life partners, this heartbreaking yet beautiful series depicting the social evil of the still prevalent 'forced marriage' has caught the attention of the Internet. Rida Shah, a concept-based photomanipulation artist, recently shared six powerful photos that depict the harsh reality of what happens in a forced marriage. Based out of Pakistan, she is a student of National College of Arts. Click through to see all the pictures from the series that she titled 'Forced Marriages'.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Shah said that her inspiration to work on the social issue was that the practice was being followed by even the most educated families, as if it's their right to take this decision for their children.

"While it's not, they have a right to suggest them, but they don't own a right to force them into marrying someone they dont want to," she said.

Uploading the photos on Facebook, she wrote that it is surprising that such unfair and false practices take place even in educated sections of the society even now, giving no real importance to the consent of their children.

"The list goes on and on. I completely respect the fact that parents have the right to 'suggest' their children who they should marry and who they shouldnt, but Islam does NOT give them the right to take this decision all by themselves, specially when their child isnt willing to." she wrote.