This Mumbai man’s dark comic illustrations on anxiety, depression are so relatable

In this time and age, when everybody is constantly on the move and there is almost no time for spending time with our loved ones, depression and anxiety can easily become our constant companions. While many fight it out, others struggle to cope up. Then there are people like SandSerif, a 20-year-old from Mumbai, who makes illustrations that mostly portrays the darker, nihilist side of our character. "Making these illustrations helps me cope with my own problems and express myself because I'm not good at doing the same with words," he said, talking to indianexpress.com. His cartoons — talking about low self-esteem, lack of motivation, social anxiety, self-deprecation, etc. — have struck a chord with many. "I've received many messages since starting that I have helped someone feel better or given them a place to relate to, and find comfort in," he said. Click through to see some more of SandSerif's illustrations. (Source: Photo by SandSerif)