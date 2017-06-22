Latest News
‘Don’t act smart’ and 10 other things teachers have harping at us for years, and years

Published on June 22, 2017
    Most teachers, much like mothers, speak in the same language. If you ever happen to exchange notes with a friend from another school or a senior from the same school you would notice how all of them, almost reprimand and rebuke in the same way. They feel the present batch is the worst, that a noisy classroom is akin to a fish market, and almost entreat a student they find laughing, to share the joke with the class. We have all been there and gone through that. In order to reiterate just how universal these statements are, we bring to you a list of things (almost) all teachers say.

    All of us have heard this at some point. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

    This went on for a long time. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

    But we did not, did we? (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

    How often did you hear this in the classroom?(Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

    We have lost count of the times we heard this back in school.(Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

    Oh yes, always. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

    Always a fish market, always.(Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

    But sadly nobody left, ever. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

    Oh yes, this. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

    Most of us have been that person the teacher was speaking to.(Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

    If only. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

