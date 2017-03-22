Latest News
  • These super cute pictures from an Australian baby spa opened by 2 Indians are just so aww-dorable!

These super cute pictures from an Australian baby spa opened by 2 Indians are just so aww-dorable!

Updated on March 22, 2017 5:42 pm
  • baby spa perth, australian baby spa, baby spa pictures, baby spa perth pictures, baby spa by two indians, indians opened baby spa, baby spa in australia, baby spa perth images, australian baby spa, indian express, indian express news

    A calming haven for parents and newborns, Baby Spa Perth, an Australian spa opened by two Indians — Anita Yap and Kavita Kumar — has become quite a rage on social media. With hydrotherapy and baby massages, it stimulates the senses and makes babies feel rejuvenated! Take a look at these little ones having a great time at the baby spa. (Source: Baby Spa Perth/Facebook)

  • baby spa perth, australian baby spa, baby spa pictures, baby spa perth pictures, baby spa by two indians, indians opened baby spa, baby spa in australia, baby spa perth images, australian baby spa, indian express, indian express news

    The infant massage sessions provide a structured yet natural sensory experience. (Source: Baby Spa Perth/Facebook)

  • baby spa perth, australian baby spa, baby spa pictures, baby spa perth pictures, baby spa by two indians, indians opened baby spa, baby spa in australia, baby spa perth images, australian baby spa, indian express, indian express news

    Babies can float in the water all day long. (Source: Baby Spa Perth/Facebook)

  • baby spa perth, australian baby spa, baby spa pictures, baby spa perth pictures, baby spa by two indians, indians opened baby spa, baby spa in australia, baby spa perth images, australian baby spa, indian express, indian express news

    Hydrotherapy stimulates the senses at the spa. (Source: Baby Spa Perth/Facebook)

  • baby spa perth, australian baby spa, baby spa pictures, baby spa perth pictures, baby spa by two indians, indians opened baby spa, baby spa in australia, baby spa perth images, australian baby spa, indian express, indian express news

    Babies can grow in confidence and it helps develop a great parent-child bond! (Source: Baby Spa Perth/Facebook)

  • baby spa perth, australian baby spa, baby spa pictures, baby spa perth pictures, baby spa by two indians, indians opened baby spa, baby spa in australia, baby spa perth images, australian baby spa, indian express, indian express news

    The water immersion improves sleep quality, reduces discomfort from colic, wind and constipation. (Source: Baby Spa Perth/Facebook)

  • baby spa perth, australian baby spa, baby spa pictures, baby spa perth pictures, baby spa by two indians, indians opened baby spa, baby spa in australia, baby spa perth images, australian baby spa, indian express, indian express news

    Babies play and have fun all day long. (Source: Baby Spa Perth/Facebook)

  • baby spa perth, australian baby spa, baby spa pictures, baby spa perth pictures, baby spa by two indians, indians opened baby spa, baby spa in australia, baby spa perth images, australian baby spa, indian express, indian express news

    Parents and newborns as young as two days old develop and become prepared for a lifetime of adventures in the water. (Source: Baby Spa Perth/Facebook)

  • baby spa perth, australian baby spa, baby spa pictures, baby spa perth pictures, baby spa by two indians, indians opened baby spa, baby spa in australia, baby spa perth images, australian baby spa, indian express, indian express news

    The spa also boasts of a special floating device for the young ones. (Source: Baby Spa Perth/Facebook)

  • baby spa perth, australian baby spa, baby spa pictures, baby spa perth pictures, baby spa by two indians, indians opened baby spa, baby spa in australia, baby spa perth images, australian baby spa, indian express, indian express news

    Regular visits benefit the cardiovascular and respiratory systems. (Source: Baby Spa Perth/Facebook)

  • baby spa perth, australian baby spa, baby spa pictures, baby spa perth pictures, baby spa by two indians, indians opened baby spa, baby spa in australia, baby spa perth images, australian baby spa, indian express, indian express news

    At Baby Spa Perth, babies can build further on critical skills and abilities. (Source: Baby Spa Perth/Facebook)

  • baby spa perth, australian baby spa, baby spa pictures, baby spa perth pictures, baby spa by two indians, indians opened baby spa, baby spa in australia, baby spa perth images, australian baby spa, indian express, indian express news

    Pampering babies takes a whole new level at the spa. (Source: Baby Spa Perth/Facebook)

  • baby spa perth, australian baby spa, baby spa pictures, baby spa perth pictures, baby spa by two indians, indians opened baby spa, baby spa in australia, baby spa perth images, australian baby spa, indian express, indian express news

    Look at the little one bubbling with joy! (Source: Baby Spa Perth/Facebook)

  • baby spa perth, australian baby spa, baby spa pictures, baby spa perth pictures, baby spa by two indians, indians opened baby spa, baby spa in australia, baby spa perth images, australian baby spa, indian express, indian express news

    A cool bath! (Source: Baby Spa Perth/Facebook)

  • baby spa perth, australian baby spa, baby spa pictures, baby spa perth pictures, baby spa by two indians, indians opened baby spa, baby spa in australia, baby spa perth images, australian baby spa, indian express, indian express news

    The little kids can catch up on their sleep too! (Source: Baby Spa Perth/Facebook)

More from this section

    Best of Express