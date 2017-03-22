These super cute pictures from an Australian baby spa opened by 2 Indians are just so aww-dorable!

A calming haven for parents and newborns, Baby Spa Perth, an Australian spa opened by two Indians — Anita Yap and Kavita Kumar — has become quite a rage on social media. With hydrotherapy and baby massages, it stimulates the senses and makes babies feel rejuvenated! Take a look at these little ones having a great time at the baby spa. (Source: Baby Spa Perth/Facebook)

The infant massage sessions provide a structured yet natural sensory experience. (Source: Baby Spa Perth/Facebook)

Babies can float in the water all day long. (Source: Baby Spa Perth/Facebook)

Hydrotherapy stimulates the senses at the spa. (Source: Baby Spa Perth/Facebook)

Babies can grow in confidence and it helps develop a great parent-child bond! (Source: Baby Spa Perth/Facebook)

The water immersion improves sleep quality, reduces discomfort from colic, wind and constipation. (Source: Baby Spa Perth/Facebook)

Babies play and have fun all day long. (Source: Baby Spa Perth/Facebook)

Parents and newborns as young as two days old develop and become prepared for a lifetime of adventures in the water. (Source: Baby Spa Perth/Facebook)

The spa also boasts of a special floating device for the young ones. (Source: Baby Spa Perth/Facebook)

Regular visits benefit the cardiovascular and respiratory systems. (Source: Baby Spa Perth/Facebook)

At Baby Spa Perth, babies can build further on critical skills and abilities. (Source: Baby Spa Perth/Facebook)

Pampering babies takes a whole new level at the spa. (Source: Baby Spa Perth/Facebook)

Look at the little one bubbling with joy! (Source: Baby Spa Perth/Facebook)

A cool bath! (Source: Baby Spa Perth/Facebook)