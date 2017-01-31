These pictures of women breaking stereotypes will inspire you

We have come a long way from the time when women were supposed to talk, act, walk according to what was told to her by men of the society. In urban India, many women stand for their rights and are vocal about it. We hear many inspiring stories from rural India as well. For instance, women demanding for toilets in their husband's house and making sure they get basic education. However, there's a downside too. There are women who choose to wear mangalsutra or wear sindoor, it's not being forced upon them. It's a choice they make so judging those women of being stereotypical is wrong at the same time. Facebook page 'Respect Women' has come up with eight photographs of women who choose to be what they want to be. Check them out. (Source: ePsyClinic.com)