These hilarious love messages will make you laugh and miss your loved one

Love comes in all forms — a hug, a smile, a glance, a touch, a dance or a kiss — and when you've been with a person long enough to know every expression on their face, it comes coated in their wicked sense of humour and sarcasm too. These love messages will make you roll with laughter and make you miss your loved one. Spread the love and laughter!



Just got home and found this #lovenote on the floor in front of the door. I don't get it though, because we don't even have corn flakes. (Source: tinas.travels/Instagram)

I've been a little down about my weight lately. Woke up and saw this note from my husband on my scale. (Source: MiamiMarktMan/Reddit)

I'm not in love with you. Sorry. (Source: Buggsy 2/Reddit)

Unbreakable love. (Source: jung007/Reddit)

My girlfriend slid this under the bathroom door. Now I have two clingers to deal with.(Source: Qcumbaman/Reddit)

Just to make her laugh. (Source: horstmac/reddit)

Might need to work on my love letter skills if I'm gonna do this long-distance relationship thing. (Source: wolf_mother/Reddit)

Perfect. (Source: stevestevensen/Reddit)

My wife includes little notes in my lunch when she packs it. I've been saving them in my desk. These are some of my favorites. (Source: katoptrizo/Reddit)