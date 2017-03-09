These guys’ Women’s Day wishes are breaking gender stereotypes in the most amazing way

Another International Women's Day went by. And while people celebrated womanhood, their achievements and contributions to the development of the country, there were also huge discounts on lingerie, 'home makeovers' and even free drinks in pubs for women. But it seems the fight against set gender stereotypes continue throughout the year for women and everyone advocating gender equality. From being known as bad drivers to lovers of chick-flicks with zero knowledge about FIFA and football — there are still pre-conceived notions against women engrained deep in people's mindsets. Those Guys, a Facebook page, however, comes in like a whiff of fresh air, with their initiative attacking these very stereotypes. They hold placards telling how they are men, yet have their women doing something that society doesn't believe they can. Click through to see more. (Source: Those Guys/Facebook)