These Donald Trump Valentine’s Day cards are brilliant!

Valentine's Day is around the corner and the Internet is abuss with V-Day messages and gifting ideas. Believe it or not, #GiftYourValentine was trending on Twitter. Probably inspired by the day and given that President of the United States Donald Trump is a hit on the Internet everyday, Imgur user TKFN4212817 came up with Trump Valentine's Day cards to gift to your beloved. We're not sure whether anyone would want to buy them but they're spot on! With one-liners on the infamous wall, travel ban, Russian President Vladimir Putin and more, the cards have gone viral on social media. "I'm totally printing these out. On really nice paper. The best paper. From the best printer. I know a guy, he's the best he's Fantastic," joked a user. Check these out. (Source: Imgur)