These Chak De! India memes hilariously explain Anil Kumble’s exit as Indian cricket team coach

Unless you have been living under a rock, you would know that Anil Kumble resigned as the coach of Indian cricket team, after differences between him and Virat Kohli, the captain cropped up. The news came as a shock to many and in no time, social media was abuzz with jokes and memes. But in a true, blue Bollywood twist, we thought of what could have happened had this been a movie. Starring Shah Rukh Khan from Chak De! India as Anil Kumble, here are some in-house memes, ALL IN GOOD HUMOUR! (Source: Photo by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)