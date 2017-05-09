Latest News
The witty Twitter trend of people badly explaining their jobs is absolutely amazing!

Published on May 9, 2017 12:55 am
    As people grow up and enter the professional world, filled with duties, responsibilities and jobs . And whether we like it or not, out jobs comes with pre-defined descriptions, but many a time, it entails more that that. So, people on social media suddenly decided to describe their daily jobs in the worst possible way -- painting no rosy pictures, but how bad it can get. But the best part about all this, like can of the social media trends -- it led to something hilarious and absolutely brilliant. And even if you don't like what the job is, the wackier the descriptions got, the more accurate it became. Here are some of the best #BadlyExplainYourJobs tweets that has been ruling on Twitter.

    Nothing defines the life of a surgeon better than this! (Source: Twitter/ Thinkstock images)

    Of course, a library! Where else would you find dead trees to scribble on. (Source: Twitter/ Pixabay)

    This cheeky note from a vicar left everyone ROFL-ing! (Source: Twitter/ Pixabay)

    Yes, the photographers shoot you and freeze you for eternity! (Source: Twitter/ Pixabay)

    Sad, but honest life of a student. (Source: Twitter/ Pixabay)

    Because counting endangered spices is as real as this tweet. (Source: Twitter)

    The crazy fans of a guitarist! (Source: Twitter/ Pixabay)

    The life of a kindergarten teacher. (Source: Twitter/ Pixabay)

    Yes, too hot to handle!(Source: Twitter/ Pixabay)

    Putting people to sleep (thank god for most painful procedures). Secret life of an anesthesiologist! (Source: Twitter/ Pixabay)

    There's none like a video editor, they just love cutting! (Source: Twitter/ Pixabay)

    No points for guessing!(Source: Twitter/ Pixabay)

    Battling deadlines, dodging ideas ans budget, tough life of a columnist. (Source: Twitter/ Pixabay)

    Sad life of a professor in the age of Internet and social media! (Source: Twitter/ Pixabay)

