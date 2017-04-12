Strength of a woman: This photo series sketches the plight of every independent woman’s heart

Progressive, opinionated women, often fighting for their rights are attributed special powers, labelled as witches and burned on the stake, stoned to death or drowned in the water. Times have gone by, but this ages old practice is as alive as ever. We still suppress, label, bring down and “stone” such women…only now we call them “bitches”. Bringing to light the harsh reality, photographer Victoria Krundysheva shared heart rending pictures under her project titled 'The Witch Hunt'. "​Have you ever been called a bitch? I have. When standing up for myself, straightforward and unafraid. When making my way and being boss. When being my own person and living by my own rules. A lot of women face double standards when it comes to assertive behaviour and independence. Those qualities men are rewarded for, women are frowned upon for. It’s time to call out all those who call you “βitch” for not following their idea of what a woman is, for being strong, outspoken, ambitious and independent," she writes.



Witches are often free minded and free spirited – these are the most dangerous kinds – they can’t be tamed and need to be instantly eradicated. (Text: Victoria Krundysheva, Source: victoriakrundysheva/Instagram/Facebook)​​

A witch is often confident and not afraid of her sexuality, she will wear bright colors and attract attention. (Text: Victoria Krundysheva, Source: victoriakrundysheva/Instagram/Facebook)​​

You can spot them with a book or attempting to have intellectual conversations…what an abomination. (Text: Victoria Krundysheva, Source: victoriakrundysheva/Instagram/Facebook)​​

They are peculiar and may not behave in a usual feminine fashion. The easiest way – throw something disgusting on them – if they are not afraid – you have found a witch. (Text: Victoria Krundysheva, Source: victoriakrundysheva/Instagram/Facebook)​​

They voice their opinion out loud…like women can have one. (Text: Victoria Krundysheva, Source: victoriakrundysheva/Instagram/Facebook)​​

They stick to each other and support each other…it’s easy to detect because we all know there is no such thing as female friendship. (Text: Victoria Krundysheva, Source: victoriakrundysheva/Instagram/Facebook)​​

How can we, righteous souls protect ourselves from the biggest of them? Women with opinion, or as we like to call them – witches. (Text: Victoria Krundysheva, Source: victoriakrundysheva/Instagram/Facebook)​​

They are not afraid of darkness and are readily facing fears – they think it makes them stronger…but that’s because they are evil themselves. (Text: Victoria Krundysheva, Source: victoriakrundysheva/Instagram/Facebook)​​

You need to know – they don’t drown, so be on lookout for women who even after you threw them in the water and pushed them under are still emerging, stronger than before. (Text: Victoria Krundysheva, Source: victoriakrundysheva/Instagram/Facebook)​​