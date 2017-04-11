The dark world of depression: These 7 horrifying photos will change the way you think

Depression is slowly taking the urban youth in its claws. Yet, some still tend to dismiss its repercussions as they do not understand what the mental illness can do to you. Photographer Victoria Krundysheva captured the grim reality in seven scathing pictures under the project 'The Dark Room', and captioned it: "Depression and anxiety is real. It are not something you can just “shake off”. It is not poetic, it’s painful. Perhaps, the worst pain in the world – the one that hurts your soul. It is nothing to be ashamed of. All of us can get locked up in darkness. It is not something to ignore – no one deserves it, no one can deal with it... no one should. If you see someone entering the dark room or living in it – help them. Help them see that they can come out, deserve to come out and are loved outside."



It has you screaming... but there's no sound coming out. (Text: Victoria Krundysheva, Source: victoriakrundysheva/Instagram)

You live in a room full of darkness. The room inside your head. It’s lonely. You entered to hide but there’s only blackness inside – reflection of nightmares and fears. (Text: Victoria Krundysheva, Source: victoriakrundysheva/Instagram)

The darkness wraps around you - you can’t wash it off with soap…you are never clean enough. (Text: Victoria Krundysheva, Source: victoriakrundysheva/Instagram)

You crawl in the corner to hide... but even walls seem to be against you. “Just hang in there” – they will say not seeing that you’re falling to pieces. (Text: Victoria Krundysheva, Source: victoriakrundysheva/Instagram)

The anxiety that never stops…it will make you go mad trying to remove that itch… Your skin is your enemy. It will run thorns through your spine – everything hurts but it’s only you. You locked yourself inside…Are you a person worthy of coming out? With that darkness around you, with that spikes down your spine…who needs this ugliness? Maybe a creature like this deserves to leave in darkness? (Text: Victoria Krundysheva, Source: victoriakrundysheva/Instagram)

You’re in it alone…no one can see from the outside the monsters that hide in the darkness…and only you know that monster you are scared of the most – is part of you. (Text: Victoria Krundysheva, Source: victoriakrundysheva/Instagram)