From getting trolled to dealing with the class clown and disciplining bratty teenagers, teachers put up with a lot. It's not an understatement to say that their job is a handful. But there are some teachers who take everything with a pinch of salt and make sure the students know who is the boss. From tying the shoelaces of a student who was asleep in class to sticking 'Missing' posters in the corridors of an absentee student, these teachers have the ultimate way of trolling their students. He asked his teacher for a pen. (Source: masturprobation/reddit.com)