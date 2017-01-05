These whacky interpretations of famous movie posters will blow your mind!

Movie posters have always been an integral and cherished part of popular culture and with recent time, alternative takes on popular film posters have won hearts more than the real ones. Remember when Minimal Bollywood posters were launched and it left the audience amazed by their brilliance and quirky takes? Even though their work intrigued us and kept was wanting more, alas, they did not offer us a poster every day. We understand that it’s extremely difficult to churn out a unique concept every day, but a Sydney-based designer Peter Majarich challenged himself to do just this and the results are amazing.



With his demanding project, ‘A Movie Poster A Day’ Majarich created one poster of many popular Hollywood films everyday in 2016. He used the film’s storyline and various elements from the movie to make an interesting alternative minimalist poster. Check these out! (Source: Photo by Peter Majarich/Tumblr)