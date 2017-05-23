Latest News
  • Swedish TV plays subtitles from a kid’s show in a political debate, and the results are hilarious

Swedish TV plays subtitles from a kid’s show in a political debate, and the results are hilarious

Published on May 23, 2017 3:11 pm
  • funny translations, swedish tv playing subtitles from children tv, funny political discussions, indian express, indian express news

    It goes without saying that not everybody finds politics interesting. Debate among the political leaders or their long, emphatic speech do not evoke interest in all. But a TV station in Sweden infused some unintentional humour in a political debate, and might we say the results will make you laugh like never before. The TV station, albeit by mistake, played subtitles from a children's television show in a serious political discussion. Thus, though the faces of the political leaders remain grim, the subtitles of their speech were ridiculously funny. This 'mistake' was spotted by an Imgur user called TheBlondeSwede, and is from 2016, it is still terribly funny and we could not help sharing them.

    The 'serious' discussion began with Sweden’s Minister of Environment welcoming everybody by saying, according to the subtitles, “greetings, earth creature”. (Source: TheBlondeSwede/ Imgur)

  • funny translations, swedish tv playing subtitles from children tv, funny political discussions, indian express, indian express news

    And she continues to give additional information about her wardrobe. (Source: TheBlondeSwede/ Imgur)

  • funny translations, swedish tv playing subtitles from children tv, funny political discussions, indian express, indian express news

    And things are not 'reading' any better. (Source: TheBlondeSwede/ Imgur)

  • funny translations, swedish tv playing subtitles from children tv, funny political discussions, indian express, indian express news

    Things just kept getting worse. (Source: TheBlondeSwede/ Instagram)

  • funny translations, swedish tv playing subtitles from children tv, funny political discussions, indian express, indian express news

    With too much information getting circulated in the room. (Source: TheBlondeSwede/ Imgur)

  • funny translations, swedish tv playing subtitles from children tv, funny political discussions, indian express, indian express news

    We cannot help but agree with him. (Source: TheBlondeSwede/ Imgur)

  • funny translations, swedish tv playing subtitles from children tv, funny political discussions, indian express, indian express news

    Truer words were not spoken in a political discussion before. (TheBlondeSwede/ Imgur)

  • funny translations, swedish tv playing subtitles from children tv, funny political discussions, indian express, indian express news

    He too seems mighty interested in dinosaurs. (Source: TheBlondeSwede/ Imgur)

  • funny translations, swedish tv playing subtitles from children tv, funny political discussions, indian express, indian express news

    We hope his wish gets fulfilled. (Source: TheBlondeSwede/ Imgur)

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express