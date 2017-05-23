Swedish TV plays subtitles from a kid’s show in a political debate, and the results are hilarious

It goes without saying that not everybody finds politics interesting. Debate among the political leaders or their long, emphatic speech do not evoke interest in all. But a TV station in Sweden infused some unintentional humour in a political debate, and might we say the results will make you laugh like never before. The TV station, albeit by mistake, played subtitles from a children's television show in a serious political discussion. Thus, though the faces of the political leaders remain grim, the subtitles of their speech were ridiculously funny. This 'mistake' was spotted by an Imgur user called TheBlondeSwede, and is from 2016, it is still terribly funny and we could not help sharing them.



The 'serious' discussion began with Sweden’s Minister of Environment welcoming everybody by saying, according to the subtitles, “greetings, earth creature”. (Source: TheBlondeSwede/ Imgur)