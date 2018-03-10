1 / 10

From shoes to stilettos, there is hardly anything that Chef Yujia Hu cannot make with sushi. The Milan based chef and artist who has an Instagram account named 'The Onigiri Art' is known for creating visual art with rice, sashimi, and nori. The first piece of art that was created by him was a tribute to Michael Jordan. The Milan based chef works in a restaurant. His account has generated a lot of buzz on social media, so much so that he also makes his sushi art for his clients. Scroll down to check some of his amazing creations. (Source: Photo by theonigiriart/Instagram )