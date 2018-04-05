1 / 12

Every year, April is observed as Stress Awareness Month, during which time people work towards increasing awareness around all the negative factors that lead to and cause stress, as well as the various ways on how to tackle them. At times, excessive stress could also lead to depression. Identifying this aspect, Egypt-based artist Sief Hamza, who was under chronic depression and was fighting hard to conquer it, came up with the idea of using his passion - art - to convey his state of mind. The resulting paintings are moving, evocative and unsettling. Here's a look at some of his work, and read on to know how he worked through his depression. (Source: Photo by Sief Hamza/Facebook)