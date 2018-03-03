1 / 13

Have you ever wished you could live in a city that resembles a beautiful fairy tale mansion? Would a city full of intricate patterns and lacy artworks tick the right box? Not all of us are blessed with a city or even a home decorated with such royal designs and interior decor. While many of us crib about the dirty streets and filthy walls, here is an artist from Poland who channels her passion for art and painting by creating incredible artworks to beautify public spaces. By using stencils, spray paint, embroideries, NeSpoon makes intricate patterns of lace and has changed the whole city of Warsaw. Steal a glance at some of her art works here. (Source: Photo by NeSpoon/Facebook )