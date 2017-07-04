Latest News

The Internet is going crazy trying to SPOT THE CAT! Can you?

Updated on July 4, 2017 5:08 pm
  • spot the cat, funny cat pictures, cute cat pictures, cat pictures, Indian Express, Indian Express News

    There is no denying the fascination that Netizens have with cats. It's a whole genre, if you please. Well, after cat videos, and cat memes, and cat stories, and cat photos, the social media space has come up with yet another game involving cats - and that is, spot the cat! In these photos shared by users across the world on Twitter, tweeple have challenged others to try and spot the feline creatures, who are otherwise known for their stealth (well, kind of). Irrespective, this makes for a fun game to play, which is why we thought you'd like it too.

    So, can you spot the kitty? (Source: SeanRippington/Twitter)

    Can you see me hoooman? (Source: tearose60/Twitter)

    Hi. I like black. (Source: lewisscoot/Twitter)

    Do you tree me? (Source: Lauren0_x/Twitter)

    I'm a stuffed toy. (Source: RealLifeSNow/Twitter)

    It's cold, isn't it? (Source: matildaa___/Twitter)

    Camouflage! (Source: ATHEIST_Blessed/Twitter)

    Camouflage part 2. (Source: Sampfan/Twitter)

    Even we can't find this one. (Source: LexStaley_/Twitter)

    Heyy!!?? (Source: Kate_Newey/Twitter)

    Do you see me? (Source: astoldbymads/Twitter)

    Hot, hot, baby! (Source: djkanda84/Twitter)

    It's too cold. (Source: irnbrudreaming/Twitter)

    Peekabo! (Source: RichardA_Writer/Twitter)

    Peekabo part 2. (Source: pipson_/Twitter)

    Camouflage part 3. (Source: SadlyCatless/Twitter)

